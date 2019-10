× Cathedral’s David Perry wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cathedral wide receiver David Perry is the latest winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perry took a wide receiver screen, broke a tackle, and juked out several defenders on his way into the end zone during the Irish`s 56-0 win over Jeffersonville.

Cathedral will host Louisville Trinity this Friday night.