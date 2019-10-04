Cheesy Graveyard Taco Dip for National Taco Day

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Cheesy Graveyard Taco Dip
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup Mexican cheese
  • Taco seasoning
  • 1 pound ground beef, cooked
  • 1 can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 cups salsa
  • Green onions
  • Cilantro
  • Tortillas

Directions

  1. Mix together cream cheese, Mexican cheese, and taco seasoning
  2. Stir in ground beef, diced tomatoes, and black beans
  3. Prepare 8×8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer mixture to dish and smooth the surface
  4. Evenly spread salsa on top
  5. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes
  6. While dip is baking, cut tortillas into tombstone and ghost shapes
  7. Place shapes onto baking sheet and bake at 350 for 5 minutes
  8. Remove dip from oven and sprinkle with green onions and cilantro.
  9. Stick tortilla shapes upright into dip so it looks like a graveyard.
  10. Serve with tortilla chips.
