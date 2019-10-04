Cheesy Graveyard Taco Dip for National Taco Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Cheesy Graveyard Taco Dip
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup Mexican cheese
- Taco seasoning
- 1 pound ground beef, cooked
- 1 can diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups salsa
- Green onions
- Cilantro
- Tortillas
Directions
- Mix together cream cheese, Mexican cheese, and taco seasoning
- Stir in ground beef, diced tomatoes, and black beans
- Prepare 8×8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer mixture to dish and smooth the surface
- Evenly spread salsa on top
- Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes
- While dip is baking, cut tortillas into tombstone and ghost shapes
- Place shapes onto baking sheet and bake at 350 for 5 minutes
- Remove dip from oven and sprinkle with green onions and cilantro.
- Stick tortilla shapes upright into dip so it looks like a graveyard.
- Serve with tortilla chips.