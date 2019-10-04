× Expect another weekend of interstate construction, ramp closures around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re driving through Indianapolis this weekend, watch for construction zones.

There will be at least five work zones around Marion County this weekend.

INDOT says the freeze-thaw cycles from the past few winters took a toll on the interstates. Crews will work on repaving the roads, rehabbing bridges and filling potholes. INDOT also wants to remind people to slow down in construction zones and watch out for construction workers. Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan police will also be patrolling work zones to look for speeding and reckless or distracted driving.

INDOT encourages drivers to look ahead and plan alternate routes. Some of the work is dependent on the weather.

The most pressing project is a complete closure of I-65 northbound from I-465 to the North Split. The project begins at 9 p.m. Friday and won’t reopen until 6 a.m. Monday. If you are trying to drive downtown this weekend, your best bet is side streets like Meridian, East St., Harding St. or Keystone. If you are staying on the interstate, I-465 is the best option.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s construction:

Full closure

I-65 NB from I-465 to North Split

All lanes closed

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Lane Restrictions

I-65 NB from Southport Rd. to I-465

One lane open

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from Keystone to White River

One lane open

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB from I-70 interchange to Pendleton Pike

One lane open

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from White River to Keystone

Two lanes open

7 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from I-865 to U.S. 31 (Meridian St.)

Left lane closed

8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Sunday

I-465 WB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) to I-865

Left lane closed

8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Sunday

I-465 NB from 56th St. to 96th St. (Northwest side)

One lane open

8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65

1 lane open in each direction

Now through October 9

I-65 NB & SB from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side)

Two lanes open each direction

Now through end of October

Ramp Closures

Ohio St. Ramps (downtown Indianapolis)

9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

NB Keystone Ave. to I-465 WB