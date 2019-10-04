× Fall is back! Cooler temperatures sticking around

Temperatures have taken a DIVE back to more seasonal levels for most. We went from record highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, down to morning low temperatures that haven’t been this cool in months. Indianapolis dropped to 51° this morning. That’s the coolest the city has been since June 14th! Keep in mind, that’s actually very close to the average for this time of year. We’re just not used to it. Others were even cooler. Crawfordsville dropping down to a chilly 42° Friday morning.

Not including Friday, Fall 2019 is the warmest on record. We have spent 25 straight days with temperatures above average. We may break that streak today once afternoon high temperatures are reached.

Friday night football will be a cool one. If you’re going to be in the stands, take the jacket, it’s going to be a chilly evening.

A brief wind shift out of the south this weekend will bring a slight warm-up to central Indiana Saturday and Sunday. We’re only talking lower 70’s, so not “hot” by any means.

It doesn’t last long. A cold front swinging through on Sunday will bring some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Behind it, cooler temperatures follow.

A few spotty showers will be possible late Saturday night but better chances for rain come Sunday, during the morning hours.

If you have plans to head out to Kansas City to see our Colts take on the Chiefs, the weather, for the most part, will cooperate. A few spotty showers may be in the area during the late afternoon/early evening. However, by kickoff, it’s looking dry and temperatures will be cool.