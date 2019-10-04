× Indy Blue Crew and The Tap raise money for local Ronald McDonald House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In addition to cheering on the Colts this season, the Indy Blue Crew is raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, and Colts fans of all ages are invited take part.

This season, the Blue Crew, now in their 21st year, partnered with The Tap restaurant and brewery to give back.

“We have done a lot of charities in the past, but this was pretty cool,” said Randy Collins with the Blue Crew.

The Tap created a new beer, special for this season, a German style lager called ‘12th Man’.

“We’re going to be donating 25 cents to the Ronald McDonald house per beer,” said Brandon Loomis with The Tap.

That’s per beer sold all season long, not just on game days.

“It’s going to a great cause, so we’re getting really good responses from the customers,” Loomis said.

Fans who can’t make it to The Tap can still take part.

Those heading to Lucas Oil Stadium for game days can drop off donations to the Blue Crew tailgate, cash or supplies that families staying at Ronald McDonald House may need, from toys and books to toiletries and diapers.

“We’re just a small fan club, but Colts Nation’s pretty big,” Collins said. “People are bringing stuff down to the fire truck already so it’s going to be good.”

In time for Christmas, the Blue Crew will deliver the donations to the Ronald McDonald House.

“We have too much of a good time at times, but we like doing things like this,” Collins said. “We’re going to have a truckload by the time Christmas time gets here, so it’s going to be a good Christmas for some kids.”

For home games, the Blue Crew and their blue fire truck tailgate on South Street. And anytime during the season, Colts fans 21 and over can head to the Tap downtown.