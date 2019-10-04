× It’s back! McRib returns to McDonald’s for a limited time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The McRib is back for a limited time!

McDonald’s said the signature sandwich will return to the menu next week at about 10,000 U.S. locations.

The fan-favorite debuted in 1981. And while it has a dedicated fan base, it doesn’t stick around long. The sandwich was last back on the menu last October, when it was featured at about 9,000 locations.

The sandwich is expected to go on sale as early as Monday, Oct. 7, at some locations. According to Delish, there have already been a few McRib sightings around the country.

The McRib is made with boneless pork and slathered in BBQ sauce. It’s finished with slivered onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

Not sure if your nearby McDonald’s has the McRib? You can use the “McFinder” to learn which nearby locations are offering the iconic sandwich.