Leonard, Geathers, Hooker among Colts ruled out for Kansas City game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich announced what amounted to a worst-case scenario for his defense heading into Sunday night’s rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Three starters have been ruled out: All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee). Also ruled out of the game are defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and rookie wideout Parris Campbell, who underwent a procedure to address an abdominal injury.

Leonard practiced all three days this week on a limited basis, but wasn’t able to clear all of the necessary steps in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He’ll miss a third straight game.

With Hooker and Geathers out, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to turn to rookie Khari Willis and George Odom in the starting lineup. Quincy Wilson, normally a cornerback, has been working at safety this week to provide depth.

Willis made his first career start last week against Oakland. Odom has appeared in 20 games, but started only two.

The Friday injury hasn’t been released yet, but two of the Colts’ offensive mainstays – Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton (quad) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) – practiced Friday and have a chance to play against the Chiefs.

The loss of three defensive starters further increases the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. It ranks 2nd in the league in yards per game, 1st in passing and tied for 1st in scoring. Mahomes has passed for a league-best 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s been sacked only three times.

