Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Hoosier native is competing right here in Indy. She's talking about the International Swimming League and its first ever meet.
Lilly King competing this weekend
-
Team Indiana heads to the World Food Championships
-
Rock, Paper, Scissors Championship descends upon Indianapolis this weekend
-
Trump campaign announces $105 million raised during 2nd quarter
-
As expected, Colts wideouts a competitive bunch at camp
-
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 24 – Austin Parkinson
-
-
High schools launch Indiana’s first interscholastic Esports league
-
Dupree, Wheeler ready for WNBA All-Star Game
-
Study says kids makes you happier — once they’ve moved out
-
Colts’ receiver Deon Cain: ‘It’s all really good’
-
FBI opens domestic terrorism case in California garlic festival shooting, says gunman had ‘target list’
-
-
Justice Department OKs T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint deal
-
Carmel wrestling champion competes in International Biology Olympiad
-
Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shooting