Lilly King competing this weekend

Posted 11:12 AM, October 4, 2019, by

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Hoosier native is competing right here in Indy.  She's talking about the International Swimming League and its first ever meet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.