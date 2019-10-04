Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 4

Southport's Brevin Jefferson and Heritage Christian's Peyton Brown (WXIN October 4, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep football our cameras shot on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: SOUTHPORT’S BREVIN JEFFERSON

Southport's Brevin Jefferson hauls in the long pass, keeps his balance, sheds a tackler, then outruns the Terre Haute North secondary to the end zone in the Cardinals' 40-14 win over the Patriots.

NOMINEE #2: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN'S PEYTON BROWN

Heritage Christian's Peyton Brown catches a touchdown in the Eagles 36-35 win over Lapel.

