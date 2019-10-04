× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep football our cameras shot on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: SOUTHPORT’S BREVIN JEFFERSON

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southport's Brevin Jefferson hauls in the long pass, keeps his balance, sheds a tackler, then outruns the Terre Haute North secondary to the end zone in the Cardinals' 40-14 win over the Patriots.

NOMINEE #2: HERITAGE CHRISTIAN'S PEYTON BROWN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heritage Christian's Peyton Brown catches a touchdown in the Eagles 36-35 win over Lapel.