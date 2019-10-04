Shelby County crash sends 6 to hospital

Posted 6:45 PM, October 4, 2019, by

File image (Getty Images)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Friday crash in Shelby County sent six people to the hospital.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department responded to a six vehicle crash at East State Road 44 and County Road 325 East around 4 p.m.

At the time, police said the crash appeared to be a “chain reaction crash.”

According to police, a semi driving eastbound was not able to stop stop in time, and struck the vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

Police said they do not believe there were any life-threatening injuries, and said six people were taken to an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.