Shelby County crash sends 6 to hospital
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Friday crash in Shelby County sent six people to the hospital.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department responded to a six vehicle crash at East State Road 44 and County Road 325 East around 4 p.m.
At the time, police said the crash appeared to be a “chain reaction crash.”
According to police, a semi driving eastbound was not able to stop stop in time, and struck the vehicles that were stopped in traffic.
Police said they do not believe there were any life-threatening injuries, and said six people were taken to an area hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.