State police arrest man wanted for alleged armed robbery spree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested a Miami County man on multiple warrants including armed robbery.

Police said around 6 p.m. Friday, officers arrested Devin Ewoldt, 33 of Bunker Hill, IN on three active warrants out of Boone and Montgomery Counties.

According to police, around 4 p.m. officers arrived at a house near 4200 West 700 South in Montgomery County in an attempt to arrest Ewoldt.

Police said Ewoldt ran into the residence and refused to come out.

Officers attempted to contact Ewoldt by telephone but were unsuccessful.

After about two hours, Ewoldt surrendered to police on the scene.

Police placed him under arrest, read him the warrants and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail.

According to police, the two warrants out of Montgomery County were for habitual traffic violations and possession of methamphetamine.

The warrant out of Boone County was for armed robbery and intimidation with a weapon.