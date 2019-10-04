Three Indiana residents dead, three others fighting for their lives after Thursday morning plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- Three Indiana residents are still fighting for their lives after a deadly plane crash near an airport in Lansing, Michigan.

The plane left Indy South Greenwood Airport Thursday morning around 8 before crashing less than an hour later near Capital Region International Airport.

Three people died and three other people were critically injured in the crash. The Clinton County, Michigan Sheriff's Office identified those who have died in the crash as:

Neil Alan Sego, 46 of Trafalgar, Indiana

John Thomas Lowe, 51 of Greenwood, Indiana

Timothy Joe Clark, 67 of Franklin, Indiana

Those still in critical condition after the crash are:

Joel Stewart Beavins, 48 of Franklin Indiana

Aaron Levi Black, 42 of Frankton, Indiana

Zachariah Eugene Bennett, 27 of Plainfield, Indiana

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash.