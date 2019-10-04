Win front-row Indy WWE tickets, a network subscription and more

Posted 3:06 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, October 4, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — WWE fans: We have a front-row experience for two that can’t be missed.

Download the FOX59 app and you will receive an entry code. Complete the form below after you have downloaded the app and receive the code.

The package includes ringside tickets for two to the Friday Night Smackdown Live show in Indy at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, October 18.

Plus:

  • Three-month subscriptions for two to the WWE Network
  • $120 in WWE merchandise

The total prize package is worth $410.

Good luck!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.