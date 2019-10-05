× Book, No. 9 Notre Dame blow out Bowling Green, 52-0

Ian Book threw five touchdowns in the first half and the Notre Dame offense gained 573 yards on the day en route to a 52-0 thrashing of Bowling Green, Saturday in South Bend.

The Irish (4-1) punted on their first offensive possession, but then scored touchdowns on five of their next six, all of them touchdown passes from Book, who finished the day 16-for-20 for 261 yards and those five scores. Book’s day was done half way through the third quarter leading 38-0 as Phil Jurkovec came in and led the Irish on two more touchdown drives before the final whistle blew.

Next week, Notre Dame is set to host USC at 7:30 Saturday night.