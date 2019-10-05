Book, No. 9 Notre Dame blow out Bowling Green, 52-0

Posted 7:20 PM, October 5, 2019, by

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 05: Cole Kmet #84 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches a pass in the first half against the Bowling Green Falcons at Notre Dame Stadium on October 05, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Ian Book threw five touchdowns in the first half and the Notre Dame offense gained 573 yards on the day en route to a 52-0 thrashing of Bowling Green, Saturday in South Bend.

The Irish (4-1) punted on their first offensive possession, but then scored touchdowns on five of their next six, all of them touchdown passes from Book, who finished the day 16-for-20 for 261 yards and those five scores. Book’s day was done half way through the third quarter leading 38-0 as Phil Jurkovec came in and led the Irish on two more touchdown drives before the final whistle blew.

Next week, Notre Dame is set to host USC at 7:30 Saturday night.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.