Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben provides perfect race for runners prior to Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another race down and now the countdown begins towards the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in November.

But for a crisp sun-kissed Saturday morning near the Fort Benjamin complex in the Lawrence area, over 3,000 runners took to the course for the 24th Indy Half Marathon.

The Indy Half Marathon provides runners with one last major prep race leading up to the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon , which takes place on Saturday, November 9 on the streets of Indianapolis for the 26 miles.

Today’s winners of the Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben were:

Men’s Champion: Jesse Davis, 1:10:05 / Women’s Champion: Anna Weber, 1:19:12