Indy Shakespeare Festival descends upon Indianapolis through Bard Fest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a different way to look at something that has been around for centuries, the plays of Shakespeare.

But now there is a new way to experience Shakespeare, and that is through Bard Fest, which is Indy's only annual Shakespeare Festival!

Bard Fest Indy was founded by Indiana-based theatre companies to bring a professional-quality, yet intimate, Shakespeare festival experience to Hoosier audiences. Through their partnership with The Carmel Theatre Company, and now, IndyFringe, Bard Fest is able to not only provide paying work for local area actors, but also provide unique visions under one intimate roof.

And as Fox 59's Zach Myers found out, the works of Shakespeare today aren't like anything you have seen or read about before.