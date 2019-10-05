× Johnson, Turner power Pacers to win over Kings, 130-106

Myles Turner recorded five blocks and Alize Johnson led all scorers with 17 points as the Pacers completed a two-game preseason sweep of the Kings, 130-106 in Mumbai, India.

Unlike game one in the series, a comeback-to-force-overtime performance, the Blue and Gold never trailed after the 9:58 mark in the second quarter, and extended their lead throughout the second half. That game flow allowed 16 Pacers players to see playing time, and the bench played more minutes than the starters overall (147 to 95).

Indiana returns home stateside for its remaining two preseason games, both of which will be played at The Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. The Pacers first host the Bulls on Friday, October 11 and then the Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 15. Both games are set to begin at 7:00 p.m.