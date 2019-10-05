× 1 dead after plane crashes in Kokomo, officials say

KOKOMO, Ind. — One person has died in a plane crash in Kokomo, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.

The plane crashed in the area of State Road 22 between 300 East and 500 East. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of SR 22 between 300 E and 500 E. Multiple agencies on scene. You will not be able to get through. They are trying to divert traffic now. — Howard County IN EMA (@HowardCountyEMA) October 5, 2019

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Kokomo FireDepartment, Greentown Fire Department and emergency medical services are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.