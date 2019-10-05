× Police investigating second shooting at Downes Drive home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Downes Drive home where just one week ago two people were shot and one was killed.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of Downes Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. and discovered a person shot.

Police say the unidentified victim was in “stable condition”.

Police confirmed this shooting occurred at the same home on Downes Drive where – exactly one week ago, on Sept. 28 – Derrick Marks, 35, and one other unidentified man were shot in what police stated was an isolated domestic disturbance.

Police still have not said how, or if, the second shooting is related to the double shooting from one week ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is released.