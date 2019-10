Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --It's a subject that is difficult to talk about, mental health.

But for a daughter and mother, Rachel Siddoway and Sonja Wasden , their struggles have almost consumed a good portion of their lives from their teens to their adulthood, and as they told Fox 59's Jessica Hayes, being able to come back from some of the darkestĀ and most difficult times in their life to now is a story they felt had to be told.