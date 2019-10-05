× Ryan Mears elected to be new Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ryan Mears has been elected to become the next Marion County prosecutor.

The Marion County Democratic Party held a caucus meeting Saturday morning to allow precinct committee people to cast their vote.

This comes after former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced in September that he was stepping down for health reasons.

Mears has acted as the interim prosecutor and was a longtime chief trial deputy. Mears has been Curry’s right-hand man supervising criminal prosecutions for the past three-and-a-half years.

“I see this as a kind of opportunity to carry on with Terry’s legacy,” said Mears after he announced he will seek to fill the remaining three-year term of his mentor Curry, “which I believe is, number one, acting with integrity, but also taking a hard line on violent crime and holding people who commit violent acts accountable.”

Last week, Mears and the Marion County Prosecutor’s office announced the county will no longer prosecute simple possession of marijuana cases involving less than an ounce. Mears said his office wants police officers to prioritize violent crime, and prosecuting minor marijuana cases takes away from that mission.