Volunteers make Indianapolis more beautiful for the ‘Great Indy Cleanup’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dozens of volunteers got out and spent Saturday morning making Indianapolis a more beautiful place to live.

FOX59 teamed up with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. for one of the biggest volunteer projects of the year. A lot of the efforts focused on the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on the near northeast side.

Volunteers picked up trash, planted trees, cleared the streets, and some even worked on a new art installation. The installation is made out of recycled strips of old billboards, and you can find it in front of the Dunbar Library.

Delma Williams lives in the neighborhood and says she's seen a huge improvement over the years.

"It's come a long way from our beginnings, and you can really see people are excited because they can see the progress. They can see sidewalks on both sides of the street, they don't have to walk in the street," Williams said. "People are out taking care of their property, painting and just doing various things."

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Inc. has events throughout the year. Click here for more information.