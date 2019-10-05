Water pressure issues cause headache for hundreds in Hamilton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. -- Water line issues in the Noblesville area caused a big headache for homeowners Friday.

Citizens Energy Group calls it a high pressure event on its water distribution system.

This impacted the area near 161st Street and Hazel Dell Parkway, specifically in the Twin Oaks and Lake Forest subdivisions. Citizens estimated 100 homes in the area were impacted. Anyone with concerns are asked to call Citizens Contact Center at (317) 924-3311.

Michael Lorenzen with Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber worked on four homes in the area. He said damage to the hardwood floors in one of the homes will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

"A couple of them did take pretty good shots with a flooded basement and hardwood floor damage, but as a community, they did pretty good kind of protecting themselves," Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen said many people were able to protect their homes thanks to social media posts.

"They actually were communicating with each other on how to minimize their own damage," Lorenzen said.

David Huffman is a homeowner in the neighborhood. The water damaged a new project he just finished.

"The wall that separates those is where the water came in," Huffman said. "I just installed a laminate floor in the area where a lot of the water just came in. We've got two floorings that need to be ripped up and dried out."

Huffman said he spoke with one of the Citizens crews going door-to-door to assess the damage. A spokesperson said the damage seems to be routine property claims, and they feel confident they will find solutions for the homeowners.