× 2 people found shot at different places within minutes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating two separate shootings that happened within minutes Sunday.

The first shooting happened on the east side of Indianapolis shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say one victim was found shot at the 900 block of Cecil Avenue.

The second shooting occurred on Indy’s near northeast side at approximately 1:45 a.m. A second victim was found near East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

At this time police say they believe the shootings are related but are treating this as an isolated incident.

The conditions of both victims is unknown but it appears one victim suffered more serious injuries than the other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.