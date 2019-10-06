× A few showers Sunday; a brief warm-up

The coolest temperatures of the season, so far, arrived Saturday morning. Indianapolis dropped down to 49° while many other cities around central Indiana dipped down to the low and mid 40’s!

Temperatures rebounded nicely this afternoon with highs peaking in the mid 70’s. That makes for our 27th straight day of above average temperatures.

We’ll see widely scattered showers redevelop as we head into early Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not a threat. Additional chances for widely scattered showers return in the afternoon, mainly for the southern half of the state.

Temperatures Sunday will cool slightly from where they were Saturday afternoon. However, a much larger cool down comes Monday night/Tuesday morning as lows drop to the mid 40’s.

Temperatures warm back to near 80° by late next week before showers and storms knock temperatures down to much chillier conditions for the weekend.