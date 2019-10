× Five people shot outside American Legion Post in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of the American Legion in Evansville located on Chestnut Street just about 3:00 a.m.

Authorities confirm there are five total victims.

All persons are reported in good condition.

Police say an officer in the area heard the gunshots in the area and responded.

A suspect has been taken into custody.