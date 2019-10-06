New Castle woman raises money to fight breast cancer, brings survivors together during unique workout class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A central Indiana woman is pounding for pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Michelle Anderson is from New Castle, and she’s the instructor and organizer of “POUND for Pink.”

She organized the event after she had a breast cancer scare. Then breast cancer hit close to home again when her younger sister was diagnosed with it.

"It’s hard for me because she is my baby sister, and seeing her lose her hair and you know she's a very strong woman, but I’m the older sister—I am the one who is supposed to be going through it,” Anderson said.

Earlier this year, Anderson held a POUND for Pink class to help raise money for her sister’s medical bills.

“In my opinion I should be the one going through stuff like that, not my baby sister, so it was just hard to watch her suffer with all of the side effects of chemo and radiation that is causing her body,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s goal is to bring survivors and loved ones together in the brave fight against breast cancer.

The event continues to grow each year.