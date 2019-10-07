Be Our Guest at Rosati’s Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rosati’s Pizza is celebrating 55 years of keeping it real and the Carmel location is launching “An Enter-to-win contest to kick it off! Launching at noon today (10/7/19), Rosati’s Pizza is giving away 55 pizzas to one person (to be used over a year) for a year. They will need to jump on our Rosatis Carmel facebook page, like it, share the post, and tag a friend they would invite for a pizza party!

We offer lunch daily 11am-3pm. Stop by for a $5 slice and soda deal or Italian Beef/Fries/Soda deal for $8. These deals are good day and night!

Outside of our pizza, beef, and pasta, we’re notorious for our wings! We recently started a new Wing Sauce Collaboration with Gindo’s Spice of Life. Bringing Craft wing sauce to Rosatis, we’re starting with Jalapeno Poblano and a Hickory Smoked Serrano with Maple Syrup sauce. Limited Time while supplies last.

Enter to Win here - https://www.facebook.com/rosatispizzacarmel/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBThWxSgVC4FoR27ziEDD3df7umDkA891AyJpLRg9jASx2rpyi045_oWpW1xjuudK4-SjfxFmcqSpaw

“Keeping it Real since 1964” Everything we do is rooted in using real ingredients to create real Chicago Pizza, and here’s how we compare to those other pizza joints…

Our Recipe: Made from Rosati’s Family recipes passed down through generations – you can taste the tradition of authentic Italian Flavor in every bite.

Cheese: Rosati’s signature blend of multiple cheeses cooks up rich, golden brown & oh-so delicious. Our Fresh Vegetables: Our vegetables are fresh from the fields… crisp, flavorful garden fresh.

Dough: Our pizza dough is made fresh daily, never frozen, & is baked on a traditional rotating pizza deck oven, not a conveyer belt.

Crust: 4 Delicious styles of Chicago Pizza – Traditional Thin Crust, our Unique Double Dough, Our World Famous Chicago Deep Dish, & Authentic Stuffed.

Sauce: Our bold sauce is made from a secret family recipe – resulting in a sweet, tangy, flavorful combination of vine-ripened tomatoes, herbs & spices.

Toppings: Toppings Galore! The way you’d make a pizza in your home - generous portions piled on to your standards… not a scale.

We’re now open in Carmel at 890 E. 116th St. Ste. 155. We offer carry-out/delivery and open for lunch/dinner Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday:11am-11pm.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.