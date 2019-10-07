Be Our Guest at Rosati’s Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza is celebrating 55 years of keeping it real and the Carmel location is launching “An Enter-to-win contest to kick it off! Launching at noon today (10/7/19), Rosati’s Pizza is giving away 55 pizzas to one person (to be used over a year) for a year. They will need to jump on our Rosatis Carmel facebook page, like it, share the post, and tag a friend they would invite for a pizza party!
We offer lunch daily 11am-3pm. Stop by for a $5 slice and soda deal or Italian Beef/Fries/Soda deal for $8. These deals are good day and night!
Outside of our pizza, beef, and pasta, we’re notorious for our wings! We recently started a new Wing Sauce Collaboration with Gindo’s Spice of Life. Bringing Craft wing sauce to Rosatis, we’re starting with Jalapeno Poblano and a Hickory Smoked Serrano with Maple Syrup sauce. Limited Time while supplies last.
Enter to Win here - https://www.facebook.com/rosatispizzacarmel/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBThWxSgVC4FoR27ziEDD3df7umDkA891AyJpLRg9jASx2rpyi045_oWpW1xjuudK4-SjfxFmcqSpaw
“Keeping it Real since 1964” Everything we do is rooted in using real ingredients to create real Chicago Pizza, and here’s how we compare to those other pizza joints…
- Our Recipe: Made from Rosati’s Family recipes passed down through generations – you can taste the tradition of authentic Italian Flavor in every bite.
- Cheese: Rosati’s signature blend of multiple cheeses cooks up rich, golden brown & oh-so delicious. Our Fresh Vegetables: Our vegetables are fresh from the fields… crisp, flavorful garden fresh.
- Dough: Our pizza dough is made fresh daily, never frozen, & is baked on a traditional rotating pizza deck oven, not a conveyer belt.
- Crust: 4 Delicious styles of Chicago Pizza – Traditional Thin Crust, our Unique Double Dough, Our World Famous Chicago Deep Dish, & Authentic Stuffed.
- Sauce: Our bold sauce is made from a secret family recipe – resulting in a sweet, tangy, flavorful combination of vine-ripened tomatoes, herbs & spices.
- Toppings: Toppings Galore! The way you’d make a pizza in your home - generous portions piled on to your standards… not a scale.
We’re now open in Carmel at 890 E. 116th St. Ste. 155. We offer carry-out/delivery and open for lunch/dinner Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday:11am-11pm.