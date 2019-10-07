× Colts’ Blue, Pacers’ Boomer up for Mascot Hall of Fame vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Blue, the official mascot for the Indianapolis Colts, and Boomer, the official mascot for the Indiana Pacers, are eligible for the 2020 Mascot Hall of Fame.

First round voting goes until Saturday, October 12, and you can vote once per day.

The MHOF Executive Committee selected 19 mascots from multiple sports teams to be on the first ballot.

Seven mascots will advance to the final ballot. Voting for the final round takes place from Sunday, October 20 through Monday, October 28.

You can vote here.