Colts’ Kemoko Turay to miss rest of season with broken ankle

Defensive end Kemoko Turay #57 of the Indianapolis Colts gets carted off the field after getting injured during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts paid a price for their upset of Kansas City Sunday night.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay broke his right ankle in the closing seconds of the 19-13 win at Arrowhead Stadium and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The Colts selected Turay in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Turay suffered the injury on the Chiefs’ next-to-last play. He combined with Jabaal Sheard for a sack of Patrick Mahomes, but broke his ankle in the process. Turay was credited with three tackles, three hits on Mahomes and the shared sack.

The injury is the latest to hit the Colts’ defense. They entered the game without All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee).

This story will be updated.

