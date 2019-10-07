× Cool nights and sun-drenched days ahead this week, warm streak reaches day 29

SUNNY START

After the early morning clouds the skies cleared for a beautiful open tho the work week in central Indiana. Clouds and rainfall haven’t been terribly frequently so far this young October and if you are a fan of sunny days, you are in luck. A sprawling area of high pressure will deliver cool nights and sunny, warmer afternoons.

October annually is the 4th sunniest month of the year with 61% of possible sunshine and this year has produced 51%. It is a little off track but that will change over the next several days.

COOL NIGHT

Cooler and much drier air flows behind a passing cold front and under clear skies we are headed to only the second night all season below 50-degrees in Indianapolis. The forecast low of 46° is actually a more seasonal low. Outlying areas that early Saturday morning dipped into the lower 40s will likely reach low 40s again early Tuesday.

WARMER DAYS – STREAK TO CONTINUE

Autumn 2019 is on a breakneck pace with now 84% of the days above average. The current stretch of 29 consecutive days above normal will keep rolling along as several more days this week will be above to well above normal. Late week temperature highs will reach the 80-degree mark. The current average temperature ranks this autumn as the WARMEST on record to-date. That status will hold entering the upcoming weekend.

Looking longer range there is a strong likelihood that temperatures will take a dive and the streak could be in jeopardy late weekend and early next week. Off overnight computer forecasts, a rather profound buckle in the jet stream should send cooler than average temperatures our way. The chill forecast could produce the first night in the 30s for many outlying areas early Tuesday morning – stay tuned!

JUST ADD RAIN

Weekend rainfall was welcome but not enough to put a dent into a growing deficit. Along with the warmest fall on record to date it is also the 3rd driest entering the work week. We’ve only had 18% of the normal rainfall totaling .69″, a full 3″ below normal. There is little to no rain expected until we reach late week when a stronger cold front will race into the state. Current thinking is that warm winds will blow before showers and t-storms approach late Friday. Rainfall could reach nearly 80% of the area late Friday into Saturday morning. Throw in a chance of a thunderstorm some decent rainfall could fall, we will monitor trends.