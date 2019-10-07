1 dead in double shooting on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person died and a second person was injured in a shooting Monday on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue, near Shelby Street and East Southport Road, at 4:20 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the victims died, and the condition of the other victim is unknown.

No further details were immediately released.

This story is developing. Anyone with information about this shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477)