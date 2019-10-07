Family creates spooky ‘Yard Haunt’ for Halloween to help hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family on the northeast side plans to help feed the hungry, while putting on quite the scare. The second annual yard haunt is an effort to help hundreds of hungry people across the city.

“How do we take care of our neighbors,” said Heidi Smith, when asked about the message behind the spooky fun.

Heidi Smith and her husband, Randy, have spent hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars transforming their front and back yard into a spooky scene for families to visit.

This year, their theme is ‘carn-evil’ and will feature 30 different animatronics. The Smith family is keeping most of their haunted fun a surprise. However, we got a sneak peek. There will be an 1800’s style farmhouse that visitors will have to determine for themselves, if it’s haunted!

“We have everything from a guy getting electrocuted in a chair to a little girl jumping out that got tired of carving a pumpkin,” said Randy Smith.

“We have a walk through the haunted woods and a spider tunnel,” added Heidi Smith.

The Smith family has turned their passion for Halloween into a way of giving back. It’s free to visit, but they ask people to bring a non-perishable food donation that goes directly to Gleaners Food Bank. It’s because 1 in 7 Hoosiers are going hungry every day.

“They say it takes a tribe or it takes a whole community to raise a child, well it’s the same way with making sure our neighbors have food,” said Heidi Smith.

Last year in one night, the Smith family collected enough for 600 meals. It all goes to help the 174,000 food insecure in Marion County.

“It is so fun, it makes all of the hard work all worth it. We had a lot of people come through multiple times,” Smith added.

Although their yard may be scary the Smith family says hunger is worse.

“We’d love to have 1,200 meals for Gleaners, if we hit more than that, we will be ecstatic,” said Randy Smith.

The H & R “Haunt the Food Drive” will be open for visitors on Halloween. If you would like to visit, their address is 5338 Mark Lane, Indianapolis, Indiana. Click here to visit their Facebook page.