FBI reports drop in Indy violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– In newly-released statistics, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reports violent crime continued to decrease in Indianapolis in 2018.

The data published at fbi.gov reflects 2018 statistics reported by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

While the number of homicides, rapes and vehicle thefts were up slightly from 2017, the reported incidents of other crimes continued a downward trend that began several years ago:

Violent crimes were reported down from 11,616 to 11,170

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter cases were up from 156 to 162

Rape investigations increased from 668 to 677 last year

Robbery cases down from 3,485 to 3,081

Aggravated assault reports were down from 7,307 to 7,250

Property crime complaints were down from 38,418 to 36,237

Burglaries were down from 8,945 to 7,842

Larceny thefts showed a decrease from 24,569 to 23,448

Motor vehicle thefts were up from 4,904 to 4,947

Arson investigations were down from 256 to 229

In the past, IMPD has attributed the drop in crime to more police officers patrolling smaller areas and the addition of detectives to conduct investigations.

An improved crime reporting system may also be a factor in accounting for more accurate statistics.