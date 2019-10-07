× IMPD searching for person of interest in Broad Ripple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a man in Broad Ripple last week.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 in the 6300 block of Ferguson street, just outside of Connor’s Pub.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Al Hayes. No other details about the shooting have been released.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released two photos of a woman they say is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Detective Nelson at 317-327-3298. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).