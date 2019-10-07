× Indy Justice Season 1, Episode 3: The Friends of Angie Barlow

Season 1 of the Indy Justice podcast from FOX59 explores the disappearance and death of Angie Barlow, and the deaths of several other women connected to her.

Episode 3 is called, “The Friends of Angie Barlow.” While investigating Angie’s death, we came across the story of Mariah Kern, who was murdered on the west side of Indianapolis on May 29, 2018.

We also speak to the mother of Melissa Runnels. Runnels was found dead 18 days after Kern. She was shot to death and set on fire, police say.

Both of them knew Angie Barlow, and all three suffered violent deaths.

