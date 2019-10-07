× Kids First on Fox: Taking the pressure out of planning kids’ birthday parties

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of time, money and effort can go into planning a child’s birthday party, but where do parents draw the line?

On this month’s Kids First on Fox, LifeSmart Youth CEO Tonja Eagan stopped by Fox59 to discuss how to make parties less stressful for parents while still keeping them for fun for kids.

As Tonja said, some parents feel pressure coming up with elaborate themes each year. She said one way to make things easier is to use standard “Happy Birthday” decorations instead of something that is unique to a certain theme.

For more tips and insight, watch the interview. You can also see how we celebrated 3 years of Kids First on Fox!