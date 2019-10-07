Lawmakers push to add speeding cameras in Indiana work zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Lawmakers on the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation met last week to discuss possible legislation that would put cameras in work zones to record and ticket speeders.

State Senator Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, said he wants to help draft a bill on this idea. The hope is to prevent crashes and protect construction crews and drivers.

"It will photograph your license plate, and then a ticket will be issued to the owner of that vehicle," he said.

Doriot said he has worked in construction before, so this effort is personal to him.

"We had an individual get into our traffic set up and hit a roller and was killed, and he was driving too fast," he said.

Dennis DeMoss was invited to speak in front of the committee at the statehouse. DeMoss' son, Coty, was hit and killed on I-69 in 2014 while working along the interstate. Coty's coworker, Kenneth Duerson, also died in the crash.

There is still a memorial along the interstate near the spot where the two men were killed.

"Losing a son or child, it is not supposed to be that way," said DeMoss.

Coty was only 24 years old when he died. DeMoss also works in construction. His tragedy and experience fuel his effort to protect other crews and drivers.

"People not paying attention," he said. "They have so many distractions with their phones, the radio," he said.

He supported the idea of adding cameras to work zones. If signs do not work, he hopes a camera will make people slow down.

"When you get into people’s pocket, they are going to listen," he said.

INDOT said 14 people have been killed so far this year across the state after crashes in work zones. The agency said it is not endorsing specific proposals at this stage, but it supports all efforts to make work zones safer for motorists and workers.

Doriot said not many states have cameras in work zones. He expects there will be some concerns about privacy if a bill is introduced.