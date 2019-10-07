Man found shot in car on Indy’s northeast side

Pic Courtesy: Kevin Powell, IndyFirstAlert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that occurred near the 8800 block of Balboa Court.

911 operators received a call from someone shortly after 1:00 a.m. who said they heard gun shots in the area.

Responding officers arrived and found a man who appeared to have been shot while in a car.

Police believe the shooting happened in the street and the man then drove into a nearby yard.

EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition. He is expected to survive.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting and are still trying to determine a cause and motive. It’s still unclear if the victim lived in the area or not.

This is a developing story.

