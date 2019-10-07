× City of Noblesville announces railroad track removal starting Monday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The City of Noblesville has announced the removal of railroad tracks from a section of 8th Street beginning Monday, October 14.

City officials said South 8th Street from Division Street to the south side of Conner Street will see the removal of deteriorating concrete bases and rails.

According to the city, a new strip of asphalt will replace the tracks with work expecting to take around 10 days.

The work on the tracks is scheduled to coincide with Noblesville Schools’ Fall Break, running from October 14 through October 25.

The mayor’s office included these points in a statement:

No work will occur between Conner and Logan streets during this portion of the project.

One lane of Eighth Street will remain open to traffic during construction hours, but will be under flagger control.

Cross streets will be closed as work progresses from south to north.

All lanes will be reopened when work is completed each day.

Officials are asking drivers to expect traffic delays on 8th Street until the project is finished.