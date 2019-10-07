× Police respond to child struck on near northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is on the scene of an accident in which a pedestrian child was struck by a car.

Police said the child has been taken to an area hospital, and the condition is currently unknown.

The accident happened near 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

According to IMPD, the driver of the stirking vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

This story will be updated.