× Sunshine builds while the autumn feel remains…

A few weak showers are passing across the state early this morning, as a cold front continues its move east through the Tennessee Valley. Any shower activity is weak and isolated and should be out of the state before 9:00am. Sunshine will be building through the afternoon, while temperatures warm to more seasonal levels. This will begin a nice stretch of weather through Thursday with highs trending warmer each day and plenty of available sunshine.

Our next decent rain chance should not arrive until sometime on Friday and take us through early Saturday morning. This front will be of a more impressive nature, driving temperatures well below average for our Saturday, on gusty northwest winds!

Still in need of rain, as the fall season has been rather dry! After picking up .22″ of rainfall on Sunday morning, we are still -3.07″ below since September 1st.