× Woman used torch to burn off price tags at Columbus Walmart, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested an Edinburgh woman at Walmart after they say she burned priced tags on merchandise.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Drive on Sunday around 5 p.m.

Employees called police about a woman burning off price tags with a butane torch and then placing the merchandise in a bag.

Police say the woman, later identified as 34-year-old Jennifer Durbin, attempted to exit the store with the unpaid merchandise, but she was stopped by store security and CPD.

After officers handcuffed Durbin, CPD says she attempted to kick and headbutt officers.

They took her to the Bartholomew County Jail. She faces preliminary charges of theft with a prior conviction (Level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor).

The stolen merchandise was valued at over $100, and it was returned to Walmart.