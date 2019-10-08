× 2 officers, 1 woman hospitalized after fire breaks out inside Cumberland apartment

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Two officers and one resident are hospitalized after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Cumberland.

Emergency crews responded to Cumberland Manor Apartments near 10th Street and North Cumberland Road around 2:30 a.m. They saw a two-story building with smoke showing.

The fire was coming from the kitchen of a unit on the second story.

Fire crews rescued several people from the apartment. One woman was waiting on the ledge of her bedroom window, and firefighters rescued her with a ladder.

Crews administered CPR to another woman from the apartment with the fire, and they got her pulse back. Medics transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

A Cumberland police officer was at the scene helping to rescue people, and he took in a lot of smoke. Medics transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went inside the apartment building before firefighters arrived. He inhaled smoke, and was also hospitalized in serious condition.

In total, medics treated four people on scene and transported three people to the hospital.

The fire was contained to one unit, but nine people are displaced because the utilities had to be turned off. There are a total of four apartments in the building.