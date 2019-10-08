× Fantastic day ahead…cooler pattern shift coming by the weekend!

Skies are clear and temperatures have really cooled in the overnight! We will start this morning with bright sunshine and temperatures in the lower 40’s in most locations, as the high pressure air mass is directly overhead. With a light wind expected and ample sunshine today, afternoon highs will reach the lower 70’s. Bottom-line, an incredible day shaping up! Basically, a perfect fall day in Indiana! Enjoy…

More great weather on the way for tomorrow (Wednesday), while temperatures turn a touch warmer into the middle 70’s! This incredible pattern will begin to breakdown slowly on Thursday with a VERY WEAK SHOWER chance, while highs still reach the upper 70’s.

As mentioned earlier this week…changes coming by Friday night, as a cold front rushes in from the west! This front will bring a chance of rain (much needed), some storms, gusty winds and a much cooler drop in temperatures. The great news is that most of this will happen Friday evening and gone by early Saturday morning. The bad news is it COULD impact the Luke Bryan concert at Ruoff…for the second time!!! Look for more updates on timing and impact in the days ahead!