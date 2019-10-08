× Former children’s home teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

LEBANON, Ind.– A former teacher at the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home is facing several charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

Kenya Marshall, 47, is currently being held in the Boone County Jail.

According to court documents, the alleged offenses happened between April and September of this year. He’s accused of groping a juvenile and pressuring her to perform sex acts on him on multiple occasions.

The victim told police Marshall would threaten her if she ever told anyone what happened.

Court documents show Marshall initially denied the accusations, but later told police the sexual encounters did happen. He claimed he “never forced (her) to do anything she didn’t want to do.”

The Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home turned over video evidence of the sexual misconduct and say they’re fully cooperating with the investigation.

Marshall faces two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of neglect of a dependent.

Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home issued this statement: