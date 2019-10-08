IKEA recalls infant baby bibs due to choking hazard

About 7,000 infant bibs are being recalled because the snap can detach.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves MATVRÅ Infant Bibs. The bibs were sold online and in stores nationwide from August through September 2019.

The recall was announced after IKEA received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled bibs were sold in a two-pack, with one blue and the other red with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots.

Anyone with the recalled bibs should stop using them immediately and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions should contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.