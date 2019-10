× IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a person shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 2000 block of North Dexter Street on a report of a person shot around 9:54 p.m. Tuesday.

IMPD says the victim is in critical condition.

This story will be updated.