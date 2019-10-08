Kylee’s Kitchen shares German recipes ahead of Indy GermanFest
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
My segment this week is centered around German recipes in honor of GermanFest on Saturday at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis.
Spaetzle is best described as a short, chewy egg noodle. The batter is mainly made of flour, eggs, salt, and milk.
The pasta can be used as a blank canvas for whatever you want to serve with it, but the recipe I’m sharing today showcases one of the more traditional ways to serve it: with bacon, cheese, onion, and sauerkraut. It’s everything great comfort food should be!
For the 11th consecutive year, the Athenaeum Foundation is hosting GermanFest to celebrate German heritage and its contributions to modern Hoosier culture. It takes place on Saturday, October 12 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Athenaeum and will feature a number of fun activities like a bratwurst eating contest, durstig games, wiener dog races, live music, and a 5K race.
Bacon and cheese spaetzle
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon
- 1 yellow onion, diced (about 8 ounces)
- 1 (9-ounce) box spatezle, cooked (about 600 grams cooked spatezle)
- 8 ounces sauerkraut, drained
- 4 ounces gruyere cheese, grated
- 4 ounces emmantaler cheese, grated
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Parsley for garnish
Directions
- Heat a skillet to medium-low heat, and cook the bacon until it is crispy, or about 8 minutes total (4 minutes per side).
- Remove bacon and place on paper-towel lined plate. Cut into thin strips.
- Drain all but 2 Tablespoons of bacon grease from the skillet.
- Add onion to skillet and saute until translucent and caramelized. Remove from heat.
- Combine bacon, onion, spatezle, sauerkraut, 2 ounces of gruyere cheese, 2 ounces of emmantaler cheese, pepper, and salt.
- Pour mixture into prepared 8×8-inch casserole dish.
- Top with remaining cheese and place under broiler for 3-4 minutes or until bubbly.
- Serve warm with parsley sprinkled on top.