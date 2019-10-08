× Kylee’s Kitchen shares German recipes ahead of Indy GermanFest

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

My segment this week is centered around German recipes in honor of GermanFest on Saturday at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis.

Spaetzle is best described as a short, chewy egg noodle. The batter is mainly made of flour, eggs, salt, and milk.

The pasta can be used as a blank canvas for whatever you want to serve with it, but the recipe I’m sharing today showcases one of the more traditional ways to serve it: with bacon, cheese, onion, and sauerkraut. It’s everything great comfort food should be!

For the 11th consecutive year, the Athenaeum Foundation is hosting GermanFest to celebrate German heritage and its contributions to modern Hoosier culture. It takes place on Saturday, October 12 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Athenaeum and will feature a number of fun activities like a bratwurst eating contest, durstig games, wiener dog races, live music, and a 5K race.

Bacon and cheese spaetzle

Ingredients

4 slices bacon

1 yellow onion, diced (about 8 ounces)

1 (9-ounce) box spatezle, cooked (about 600 grams cooked spatezle)

8 ounces sauerkraut, drained

4 ounces gruyere cheese, grated

4 ounces emmantaler cheese, grated

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Parsley for garnish

Directions