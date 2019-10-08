Morgan County motorcycle ride aims to spook drug activity from neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- They are taking back their streets and leaving a trail of change in the rear view mirror.

Local biker Brian Wagaman is tired of seeing drug deals going down in his neighborhood. He is getting his biker buddies to bring awareness to the issue.

Wagaman is planning a group ride through areas of Morgan County. They are spots he says are overrun with drug activity.

"A lot of them are scared to say anything," Wagaman said of neighbors. “There's a lot of theft. People get robbed every day, every night.”

As a former addict himself, he wants to help others break free. His inspiration comes from Shelbyville's James Carr. He used to place crosses in neighborhoods with overdose deaths. Famously, he would show up dressed as the grim reaper with a syringe necklace.

"He passed away last year, and I haven’t seen very much activity,” Wagaman said. “The plan is to drive through, rile them up a bit, let them know they are being watched."

Wagaman is trying to get as many bikers as he can for the ride. He is planning to do it October 26. The route will hit Martinsville, Morgantown, and potentially Mooresville.